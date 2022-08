Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia bans 963 Americans, including President Biden, from country

Russia bans 963 Americans, including President Biden, from entering the country. The travel ban comes after President Biden signed a support package Saturday providing nearly $40 billion, or £32 billion, in aid for Ukraine. The travel ban includes President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and CIA chief William Burns, said the reports.

The United Stated is going to provide nearly $40 billion, or £32 billion, in aid for Ukraine to boost military support over Russia’s invasion. The news comes after the US senate approved Biden’s massive new military and humanitarian aid bill for Ukraine, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.