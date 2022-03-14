Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia blocks Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, says UK ministry

The UK defence ministry on Monday said, that the Russian naval forces have blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Ukraine has now been “effectively isolated from international maritime trade”, officials said.

Earlier, the World Health Organization on Monday warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine's medical facilities must stop immediately, or it could get worse in the view of Covid-19 infections on the civilians. The WHO in a statement said, “Today, we call for an immediate cessation of all attacks on health care in Ukraine. These horrific attacks are killing and causing serious injuries to patients and health workers, destroying vital health infrastructure and forcing thousands to forgo accessing health services despite catastrophic needs."

Meanwhile, the War between Ukraine and Russia is going on for three weeks now. However, it is been reported that Russia has sought military support from China. While China denied the rumors and said “never heard” of the Russian arms requests. It is been also stated that the United States will try to persuade China not to supply arms to Russia.