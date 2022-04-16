Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia captures 700 Ukrainian servicemen

About 700 Ukrainian servicemen are in Russian captivity, while same number of Russian troops have been captured by Ukraine, claims the officials. Ukrainian deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said: “Regarding the military, we have, in principle, approximate parity: we have more than 700 of their prisoners, and they have approximately the same number.”

"But Russian troops have also taken more than 1,000 people – about half of which are women" she added.

“Obviously, will repeat again and again... we will not exchanging soldiers for civilians, it is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions.We will not violate international humanitarian law, and therefore we demand the release of civilians without any conditions and transfer to the Ukrainian side," she further said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, at least two Ukrainians were killed overnight in Russian airstrikes on cities in the east of the country. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, and about 10,000 injured in the conflict. Also, US media has reported senior defence officials confirming the Russian warship, Moskva, was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile strike. However, Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal and top finance officials will visit Washington next week, according to reports. The delegation, also including finance minister Serhiy Marchenko, and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, are expected to have bilateral meetings with finance officials from Group of Seven countries and others, and would take part in a World Bank-hoste