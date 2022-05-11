Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia cut off satellite internet in Ukraine, claims west

According to the latest reports, it is said that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline, western nations. British foreign secretary Liz Truss called the internet hack “deliberate and malicious” and the council of the European Union (EU) said it caused “indiscriminate communication outages” in Ukraine and several bloc member states.

“After those modems were knocked offline it wasn’t like you unplug them and plug them back in and reboot and they come back,” Rob Joyce, the US National Security Agency’s Director of Cybersecurity, said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian forces have retaken villages in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in his nightly address. The number of civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war is “thousands higher” than official figures, the head of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in the country said. At least 100 civilians remained in the Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.

However, Belarus has said it will deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles and warned Belarus could “inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy”.



