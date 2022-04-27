Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia impose sanctions on 287 British MPs

Russia’s foreign ministry has announced sanctions on 287 members of Britain’s House of Commons. In a statement the ministry said the decision to introduce restrictions against members of the UK parliament was taken in response to Britain’s decision on 11 Match to sanction 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for their support of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The 287 MPs who are on the sanctions list “are now closed from entering the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said



