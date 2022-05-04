Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia imposed sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors

Russia’s foreign ministry has announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors calling it “unacceptable rhetoric” against Moscow. The list includes Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and defence minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has confirmed 156 people who were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Another 200 civilians were still trapped under the complex and approximately 100,000 remained in the city, said Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko. Russian troops continued to shell and attempted to storm the Azovstal steelworks in violation of ceasefire agreements, the president said. Four humanitarian corridors are planned from Mariupol to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday “if the safety situation allows”, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, has announced. However, Russian attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region killed 21 civilians and injured 27 on Tuesday, according to the regional governor.