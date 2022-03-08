Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia is turning Ukraine into ‘hell’ says, Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said, "Russia is turning Ukraine into ‘hell’ through its indiscriminate bombing and its cutting off of supply chains."

"Lack of water had caused the death of a child from dehydration, something he said hasn’t happened in Ukraine since the Second World War" he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s government on Tuesday also claimed that the advance of Russian forces has slowed and Ukrainian forces are counter-attacking in some areas. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on television said, "The tempo of the enemy’s advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped. The forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces."

Earlier, Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs claimed that 12,000 Russian personnel have been killed since its invasion of Ukraine. They said that so far Russian forces have also lost 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 1,036 armed vehicles, 120 artillery pieces, and 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems.