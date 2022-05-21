Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia lost 28,850 troops so far, claims Ukraine

About 28,850 Russian troops have died during the invasion of Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Also – 1,278 tanks, 3,116 armoured combat vehicles, 596 artillery systems, 462 drones, 204 aircraft, 169 helicopters, and 13 ships have been destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.

