Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia making food a weapon in the war, says UK

Russia is “making food a weapon” in the war in Ukraine, the UK’s foreign office has claimed. “Countries around the world are suffering as a result,” the foreign office wrote on Twitter.

“Russia must immediately end its blockade of Ukrainian ports which is obstructing the flow of essential goods.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. Russia has said a further 771 Ukrainian troops have “surrendered” at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks, bringing the total number to 1,730 this week, while the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had started registering the Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the plant. It is not clear how many remain at the plant. Also, Russia’s promise to use lasers to shoot down drones in Ukraine has prompted widespread scepticism that the novel and possibly nuclear-powered weaponry could be deployed on the battlefield or have any significant impact on the war.



