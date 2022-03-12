Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia warns the US and other countries over sanctions, says it could cause ISS crash

Russia on Saturday warned the US and other western countries on the sanctions over Russia. The country the sanctions imposed on it due to its invasion of Ukraine may cause crash of the International Space Station.

However, the war between Russia and Ukraine is getting worsen day by day. Satellite images show Russian forces are getting closer to Kyiv and appear to be firing artillery toward residential areas. However, the US has warned of the possibility of chemical or biological weapons being used by Russia. Not only this Russian airstrikes hit three cities in Ukraine on Friday – including two in the country’s west. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities. But a third Russian major general has been killed in Ukraine, western officials confirmed. Criticizing Russia, Joe Biden announced plans to ban the import of seafood, vodka, and diamonds from Russia. The US has also accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles. Meanwhile, Russia has moved to block Instagram after its parent company, Meta, said it would allow calls for violence against Putin and Russian soldiers.