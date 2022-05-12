Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian elements vulnerable in Kharkiv, says UK

The British defence ministry has said the exit of Russian forces from Kharkiv oblast confirms its inability to capture Ukrainian cities. The ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces have maintained a counter-attack to the north of Kharkiv, “recapturing several towns and villages towards the Russian border”.

“Russia’s prioritisation of operations in the Donbas has left elements deployed in the Kharkiv Oblast vulnerable to the mobile, and highly motivated, Ukrainian counter-attacking force,” the British defence ministry said. "Russia has withdrawn units from the region to reorganise and replenish its forces following heavy losses despite initial success in encircling the key Ukrainian city" it added.

“Once reconstituted, these forces will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izium,” the ministry said.

“The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv Oblast is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population" it further said.