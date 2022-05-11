Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian enemy uses electronic warfare systems to suppress radio channels: Officials

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces on Tuesday morning has posted two points of note from the operational update, they said "In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblast, defenders of Ukraine repulsed twelve enemy attacks, destroyed twelve tanks, four artillery systems, nineteen units of armoured combat vehicles, seven cars and two units of special engineering equipment of the enemy."

They also suggested that the “Russian enemy uses electronic warfare systems to suppress radio channels.”

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian forces have retaken villages in the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said in his nightly address. The number of civilians killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war is “thousands higher” than official figures, the head of the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in the country said. At least 100 civilians remained in the Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said.

However, Belarus has said it will deploy special operations troops in three areas near its southern border with Ukraine. The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, said Moscow had agreed to help Minsk produce missiles and warned Belarus could “inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy”.