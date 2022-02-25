Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian forces are using disguise to enter the country, claims Ukraine

Ukraine claimed Russian forces are using disguise to enter the country and “penetrate deep into the rear of Ukrainian positions.”

According to the reports, Russia's armed forces seized two vehicles from the National Guard of Ukraine and also changed their clothes into uniforms of the Ukrainian military, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

They were moving at speed towards Kyiv’s center from Obolon in northern Kyiv and were followed by a column of Russian military trucks, she said. The armed vehicles were later stopped, and no damage was reported, she added.

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation in a statement said, “The enemy uses our equipment!”

“We ask the citizens of Ukraine to be vigilant and in case of receiving any information to inform law enforcement agencies,”it added.

Early this morning on Friday, Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance."

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.