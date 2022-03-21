Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian forces caries out strike on residential buildings in the outskirts

Authorities in Odessa on Monday have accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirts of the Ukrainian city.

Earlier, the reports are doing rounds that the governor of Rivne oblast, Vitaliy Koval, has said that Russian forces have hit the city’s military training grounds with two missiles. However, there have been no casualties or damage reported yet.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. The Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. However, the reports are also coming that the US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House said.