Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian forces destroys two bridges of Ukraine

According to Ukraine’s military Russian forces have blown up three bridges to slow a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast. "The occupiers blew up three road bridges in order to slow down the counter-offensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Ukraine’s armed forces said in the area of Tsyrkuny and Rusky Tyshky, near Kharkiv, said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Evacuation operations are continuing from the besieged southern city of Mariupol with 40 civilians rescued on Friday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in his latest national address. Three evacuation buses left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Friday, according to Russian media reports. However, the latest US military aid package to Ukraine, announced by president Joe Biden on Friday, is worth $150m. Germany will also send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five artillery systems the Dutch government has already pledged, the German defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said. Also, the UK government has said it will give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it had donated earlier.



