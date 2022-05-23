Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine

A Russian soldier has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial held in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to killing the 62-year-old civilians in the north-east Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.