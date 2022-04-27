Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian threat of 'proportional response' to UK, claims UK Deputy PM

The UK’s deputy prime minister Dominc Raab has now warned that there may be threatening rhetoric from Russia aimed at the UK. "Well, the Russian statement is unlawful, and what we’re doing is lawful. International law is very clear on this. States are entitled to provide military support to any state exercising the right of lawful defence against an aggressive invasion" Raab said.

"And frankly, if Russia starts threatening other countries, it only adds further to their pariah status, and will only further the solidarity and the consensus of the international community that they must be stopped" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A series of blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border amid reports an ammunition depot caught fire, local officials have said. However, Russia’s defence ministry warned of an immediate “proportional response” if Britain continues its “direct provocation” of the Kyiv regime, after the UK armed forces minister, James Heappey, described Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil that hit supplies and disrupt logistics as “completely legitimate”. Also, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believes Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova’s Transnistrian region after a series of explosions there, adding that Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a possible escalation by Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory. “The goal is obvious – to destabilize the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova. They show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be certain steps,” Zelenskiy said