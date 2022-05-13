Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops launch another offensive on Azovstal

According to The Kyiv Independent Russian troops tried to break into the Azovstal steel plant on May 13, advisor to Mariupol mayor Peter Andryushchenko has reported.

Ukraine’s General Staff has said that Russia continues to shell the besieged steel mill. The situation in the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine is so crucial as Russian forces have taken control over the plant. Fortunately, Russia allowed civilians to evacuate from the plant but the Ukraine fighters are still trapped under the plant, and no negotiations have taken place over them.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine claimed it had damaged and set on fire a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea. The Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snake Island, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said “very difficult negotiations” were ongoing to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in exchange for Russian prisoners of war. However, The UN’s human rights council has passed a resolution to investigate alleged abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control, with a view to holding those responsible to account.