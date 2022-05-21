Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian troops ‘paying people 10,000 rubles for data exchange'

Russian invaders are reportedly paying pensioners and public sector workers money in exchange for their personal data. The troops are giving 10,000 rubles (about £130) to people in the seized city of Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region. The soldiers have reportedly claimed that this is so pensioners and workers can be financially supported.

“However, it is yet unclear what the personal data collection is really being collected for in all these cases,” the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration stated.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.



