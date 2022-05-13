Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russians making another attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets, says Ukraine

Russians had “made every effort to break through the defences in Luhansk region” and attempted to storm “Rubizhne, Zolote, Nizhne, suburbs of Severodonetsk” said Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk. "[The Russians] do not manage to defeat the Ukrainians in battle, so the racists deliberately destroy the region, turning it into a desert. Most of our settlements are destroyed by 70%, those that are under occupation even more" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine claimed it had damaged and set on fire a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea. The Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snake Island, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said “very difficult negotiations” were ongoing to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in exchange for Russian prisoners of war. However, The UN’s human rights council has passed a resolution to investigate alleged abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control, with a view to holding those responsible to account.