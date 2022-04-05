Ukraine Russia Conflict: Seven humanitarian corridors is likely to open today in Ukraine

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the country is likely to open seven humanitarian corridors today. Before this Ukraine's President in his latest address criticized western leaders, for delaying action against Russia, he said "I would also like to note the reaction of the leaders of the democratic world to what they saw in Bucha. The sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful."

Сьогодні працюватимуть сім гуманітарних коридорів – Верещук https://t.co/UBQLyrzi8Z — Верховна Рада України (@verkhovna_rada) April 5, 2022

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, US president Joe Biden called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal” and said he would call for a war crimes trial as global outrage over claims of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in the Ukraine town of Bucha continued to mount. The US will request Russia’s removal from the UN human rights council. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she will be working with allies to ban Russian ships from western ports. However, the cyber hacking group Anonymous has claimed to have leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.