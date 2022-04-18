Ukraine Russia Conflict: Some photos from Lviv, after missile strikes

According to the Lviv mayor, nearly five missiles have reportedly struck the area. Andriy Sadovy in an update over his official Twitter handle said that "5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Relevant services have already left for the place. We are finding out more information."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons, describing “every delay” as “permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians”. Zelensky also claimed in the address that the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine’s south were being transferred to “the ruble zone” and subordinated to the Russian administration. Meanwhile, Ukraine has vowed that its forces will “fight to the end” in the besieged port city of Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum for the remaining Ukrainian troops there to surrender expired. Earlier on Sunday Zelenskiy urged US president Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and reiterated that he is not willing to cede territory in the country’s east to end the war with Russia. Zelensky said he was “hopeful” Biden would make the trip.

