Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ten humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday says Ukraine's deputy PM

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Saturday said that 10 humanitarian corridors for people from besieged regions have been agreed. Which will include people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the country is likely to open seven humanitarian corridors on April 5. Before this Ukraine's President in his latest address criticized western leaders, for delaying action against Russia, he said "I would also like to note the reaction of the leaders of the democratic world to what they saw in Bucha. The sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful."

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has described a missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine as a Russian war crime and called for a “firm global response." Meanwhile, two UN agencies have called for “urgent action” to help an estimated 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukrainian ports and waters with dwindling supplies. Also, Russian troops have “forcibly deported” more than 600,000 Ukrainians, including about 121,000 children, to Russia, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Lyudmila Denysova, said. Not only this but some Russian military units have experienced major losses, a senior US defence official said, and the Pentagon estimates Russia’s combat power is between 80% and 85% of pre-invasion levels.