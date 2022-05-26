Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ten people, including a nine-year-old child, were injured in shelling in the Pyatihatok district of Kharkiv, says governor

The governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synyehubov, has issued an update on his region on Telegram, he wrote "A 62-year-old man was injured in the shelling in the Pyatihatok district of Kharkiv last night. Balakliya was shelled: ten people, including a nine-year-old child, were injured. Two people died: men aged 64 and 82. Only a nine-year-old girl was taken from Balaklia to Kharkiv, she is in stable serious condition. Other patients were hospitalised in Kupyansk CDH. Russian occupiers fired on Zircons, burned houses, one victim. Also one victim of shelling of Chuguiv district. This morning Zolochiv community and Slatine were fired upon again, Dergachiv community - two wounded."

"Our armed forces of Ukraine are fighting intensively against the Russian occupiers. The hottest in the Izyum region. The Russians are trying to improve the tactical situation in the area of the city of Izyum and resume the offensive on Slovyansk" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine’s president and foreign minister have pleaded with the west to send more weapons to their military in the face of Russia’s intensifying assault on the eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have launched fresh assaults on towns in eastern Ukraine, with the city of Sievierodonetsk increasingly in danger of being totally encircled. Also, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s plan to simplify the process of handing Russian citizenship to residents of Ukraine’s Russian-occupied regions violates international law.