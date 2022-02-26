Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Thanks ‘guardian angel’ says a Ukrainian teacher soaked in blood after surviving Russian missile strike

The situation in Ukraine is going worsen than ever, now A Ukrainian teacher's pictures are going so viral in which she is seen in the blood after surviving a missile strike after which she vowed to “do everything for my motherland”, as Russian forces attacking the country.

The teacher is identified as Olena Kurilo, she was heavily bandaged over her face and head. Her pictures are the most striking pictures of the conflict so far.

The 52-year-old lady is from Chuguev, in the region of Kharkiv, and there she faced bombardment, as Vladimir Putin’s forces entered the cities to make their way through Ukraine.

Ms Kurilo, after visiting the hospital, said that she was “very lucky” and must have a “guardian angel”. She further said that she “never thought that this would truly happen in my lifetime”.

The teacher added, “I will do everything for Ukraine, as much as I can, with as much energy as I have. I will always only be on my motherland’s side."

“I myself am a director, an educator, we studied the history, but we never thought that this would happen on our land," she said.

Her home has been completely destroyed and the glass was blasted into her face during the missile struck. This has happened after Mr Putin launched a full-scale military assault by land, sea, and air on Thursday.

Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odesa the major parts of Ukraine have been facing big problems. A resident of Kharkiv, Ukraine‘s second-biggest city claimed windows in apartment blocks were shaking from constant blasts.