Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The G7 meeting has concluded in an hour
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 09:45 PM2022-02-24T21:45:45+5:302022-02-24T21:46:14+5:30
The G7 meeting has over after just more than an hour, according to a White House official. It ran from 9:17 a.m. ET to 10:27 a.m. ET.
According to the reports the participants of the meeting were,
- US President Joe Biden
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy
- Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
- President of the European Council Charles Michel
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg