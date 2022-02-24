Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The G7 meeting has concluded in an hour

Published: February 24, 2022 09:45 PM

The G7 meeting has over after just more than an hour, according to a White House official. It ran ...

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The G7 meeting has concluded in an hour

The G7 meeting has over after just more than an hour, according to a White House official. It ran from 9:17 a.m. ET to 10:27 a.m. ET.

According to the reports the participants of the meeting were, 

  • US President Joe Biden
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
  • President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy
  • Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen
  • President of the European Council Charles Michel
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Tags :Russia Ukraine conflict