Ukraine Russia Conflict: Three more die in Donetsk, now death toll goes up to 400 in region

Three civilians were killed yesterday in Donetsk, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the local administration. About 400 people are known to have been killed in the region. Mr Kyrylenko said: “On 20 May, the Russians killed 3 more civilians in the Donetsk region. All three of them [were killed] in the Lyman amalgamated territorial community: in Lyman, Novoselivka and Sosnove."

“In total, we have verified information about 400 Russian civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia has declared victory in its months-long operation to capture the strategic port of Mariupol after Ukraine ordered the last of its troops holed up in the city’s Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenko said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since May 16, the final 500 on Friday. Zelenskiy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He called on Ukraine’s partners to seize Russian funds and property under their jurisdiction and use them to create a fund to compensate those who suffered.

