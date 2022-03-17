Ukraine-Russia Conflict: UK minister express disappointment over India's stance on Russia

Britain on Thursday said that they are very disappointed over India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but also said that it's an important trading partner. "We are very disappointed. But we continue to work with Indian partners," UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

According to reports she said, "India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK … we will continue to work with countries around the world to make sure that Putin is unable to fund this war in the future."

The UK has been putting pressure on India to impose sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also calling New Delhi to increase pressure on Moscow. "China has got a job here. They have got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council - and India as well. We need to expand the diplomatic pressure," Raab said.

India and China both have strong bonds with Russia, even the countries were absent from any resolution passed against the Russian.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on for three weeks now, but no concrete results have yet been reached. Russia has been attacking several Ukrainian cities for so long. But bitter resistance from Ukraine's military and civilians remains a major obstacle to Russia's victory. Therefore, mighty Russia has become weak. At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.