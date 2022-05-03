Ukraine Russia Conflict: UK to give £300 million support package to Ukraine

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK will send a package of support worth £300 million to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Mr. Johnson told the parliament: “In the coming weeks, we in the UK will send you Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems."

“We are providing armoured vehicles to evacuate civilians from areas under attack and protect officials - what Volodymyr (Zelensky) mentioned to me in our most recent call - while they maintain critical infrastructure," he said.

“I can announce today from the UK Government a new package of support totalling £300 million, including radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy-lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices. We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again

" he added.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia is planning to annex Donetsk and Luhansk with “sham” elections, US officials believe. Russia might also consider doing the same in Kherson, where it is already imposing roubles as the official currency. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Lavrov’s comments showed that “Russia has forgotten all the lessons of the second world war”.However, Britain has said it will provide £300m ($375m) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around £200m pounds of assistance so far, Reuters reports. Also, Boris Johnson will hail Ukraine’s resistance against tyranny as an exemplar for the world as he delivers a virtual address to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Johnson will become the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began.