Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine does not have enough equipment to fight against Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, on Thursday said Ukraine currently does not have enough military equipment to defend itself.

"At this particular moment, we have enough people; we don’t have enough equipment,” Prystaiko said.

Ukraine has been open about needing military equipment, plus financial and humanitarian support from other countries, he added.

“But we’re putting up a real fight … tanks, helicopters, planes being shot down. We are defending our land,” Prystaiko said.

Some areas are difficult to defend, he admitted as Russia blocking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This is limiting Ukraine’s capabilities of bringing in reinforcements and supplies, he said