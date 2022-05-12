Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine forces push back in Kharviv, claims UK
Ukraine’s forces are continuing to counter-attack to the north of Kharviv. Ukraine is trying to recapture several towns and ...
Ukraine’s forces are continuing to counter-attack to the north of Kharviv. Ukraine is trying to recapture several towns and villages towards the Russian border. According to the UK’s Defence Ministry, Russia’s prioritization of operations in the Donbas has left elements deployed in the Kharviv Oblast vulnerable to Ukraine’s troops.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 May 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 12, 2022
Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol has appealed directly to Elon Musk, asking the world's richest man to intervene on behalf of those trapped by Russian forces in control of the southern city. Ukraine has said it will suspend the flow of gas through a transit point that it says delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine. Also, Ukraine claimed it has recaptured Pytomnyk, a village north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. However, Finland's president, Sauli Niinisto, is expected to give a green light on Thursday for the country to join the NATO military alliance, while Sweden is expected to do so in the coming days.