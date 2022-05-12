Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine forces push back in Kharviv, claims UK

Ukraine’s forces are continuing to counter-attack to the north of Kharviv. Ukraine is trying to recapture several towns and villages towards the Russian border. According to the UK’s Defence Ministry, Russia’s prioritization of operations in the Donbas has left elements deployed in the Kharviv Oblast vulnerable to Ukraine’s troops.

