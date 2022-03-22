Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine has activated air raid sirens in the country

The Kviy Independent on Tuesday reported that Ukraine has activated air raid sirens in almost all parts of the country. The areas include Sumy, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattya, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Volyn, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky and Odesa oblasts.

Earlier, today the Ukriane Ministry said Russian forces have stockpiles of ammunition and food that will last for “no more than three days." According to the reports, the ministry said " the Russian occupation forces operating in Ukraine have stockpiles of ammunition and food for no more than three days.”

Officials further said, Russia’s inability to organise a pipeline to meet the needs of troops as the reason behind the logistic failure.

Meanwhile, it's been one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UN’s recent data shows that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the war began. Early on Tuesday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged direct talks with Vladimir Putin, saying: “Without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war.” However, Biden spoke after the Pentagon said it had seen “clear evidence” Russian forces were committing war crimes and that it was helping collect evidence. Biden also warned the US business community of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urged companies to “immediately” prepare defences. Replying to this Russia has threatened to cut ties with the US after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, claiming his comments “put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach”.