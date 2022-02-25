Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukraine has removes age restrictions for its citizens to join the military

Brigadier General Yuri Galushkin in a statement on Friday said Ukraine has removed age restrictions and simplified procedures for its citizens to join the military. Earlier, the government only allowed aged between 18 and 60 could join.

Oleksii Reznikov, minister of defense, said on Facebook: “I decided, in agreement with the Commander of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Yuri Galushkin, to involve in the territorial defense the Patriots over 60 years old, who are morally and physically ready to resist and defeat the enemy.”

“So, if you 'get lost', good luck,” he added.

Earlier on Friday Ukraine banned men from 18 to 60 age to leave the country, now the reports are coming that nearly 18,000 guns with ammunition have been distributed to reservists in the Kyiv region after the attack of Russia on the country's parts.

On Friday morning Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.