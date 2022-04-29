Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine slams NATO for not opening door for Kviy's membership

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday asked for security guarantees and criticized Nato for not opening the door to Ukraine’s membership. "Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons for the sake of world peace. We have then been knocking on Nato’s door, but it never opened. The security vacuum led to Russian aggression. The world owes Ukraine security and we ask states to decide which security guarantees they are ready to provide" he said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Russia attacked Kyiv with two cruise missiles on Thursday evening, injuring at least 10 people and partially destroying a 25-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. The blasts came “immediately after” Guterres met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the capital. However, Joe Biden has called for a $33bn package of military and economic aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the level of US assistance to date. The package would include over $20bn in military aid, including heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, greater intelligence sharing, cyber warfare tools, and many more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. “We’re not attacking Russia. We’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression,” Biden said.