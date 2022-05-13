Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine war is 'child rights crisis’, claims UN

The UN children’s agency said, that the war in Ukraine is a “child rights crisis” which has killed hundreds of youngsters and forced millions to flee. Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of Unicef, told the UN Security Council that children are paying “an unconscionably high price” in the war, with 239 confirmed killed and 355 wounded since the invasion in February.

“These attacks must stop. Ultimately, children need an end to this war, with their futures hanging in the balance,” he said.

“Hundreds of schools across the country are reported to have been hit by heavy artillery, airstrikes and other explosive weapons in populated areas, while other schools are being used as information centres, shelters, supply hubs, or for military purposes — with long-term impact on children’s return to education,” Mr Abdi said.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine claimed it had damaged and set on fire a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea. The Vsevolod Bobrov was near Snake Island, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said “very difficult negotiations” were ongoing to evacuate 38 seriously wounded fighters from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, in exchange for Russian prisoners of war. However, The UN’s human rights council has passed a resolution to investigate alleged abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control, with a view to holding those responsible to account.