Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are not allow to leave the country

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service announced on late Thursday that all Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country. The rules will apply for the period of martial law. It did not provide further details as to why, said the Border guard service in a Facebook statement.

Women and children can leave the country only if they find other transportation to the nearest border or can drive. Alisa Rodionova, 20, said she is in Kyiv with her mother. "We don’t have transport to move anywhere."

Also on Friday morning Russia again attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine's President furiously slammed countries' allies for not supporting them two times in a row. He said "This morning, we are defending our country alone. Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance,"

"Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved" he added.