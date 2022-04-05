Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian president criticizes western leaders for delaying action against Russia

Ukraine President in his latest address critized western leaders, for delaying action against Russia, he said "I would also like to note the reaction of the leaders of the democratic world to what they saw in Bucha. The sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful."

"But was it really necessary to wait for this to reject doubts and indecision? Did hundreds of our people really have to die in agony for some European leaders to finally understand that the Russian state deserves the most severe pressure?" he added.

He also called the more military support in Ukraine, If we had already got what we needed - all these planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile and anti-ship weapons, we could have saved thousands of people. I do not blame you - I blame only the Russian military. But you could have helped. I will continue to say this to the face of all those on whom the decision on weapons for Ukraine depends" he said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, US president Joe Biden called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal” and said he would call for a war crimes trial as global outrage over claims of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in the Ukraine town of Bucha continued to mount. The US will request Russia’s removal from the UN human rights council. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she will be working with allies to ban Russian ships from western ports. However, the cyber hacking group Anonymous has claimed to have leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.