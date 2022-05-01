Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian Red Cross office bombed

An office of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Donetsk has been bombed, the organisation has said. The Ukrainian Red Cross Tweeted "Our office in Dobropillia (Donetska oblast) was bombed today. It was in one of 6 residential buildings that were damaged. Since February 24, 2022 it is the 8th office of @RedCrossUkraine, which has been damaged or destroyed."

Since February 24, 2022 it is the 8th office of @RedCrossUkraine, which has been damaged or destroyed. pic.twitter.com/bBt3K49r8E — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) April 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine president Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces have destroyed about 1,000 Russian tanks, 2,500 armoured vehicles, and almost 200 aircraft. Twenty wounded civilians were able to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and are likely on their way to Zaporizhzhia. This comes as satellite images released today showed that nearly all the buildings of the steel plant had been destroyed. Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home. One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months pregnant. However, a Russian missile strike on Odesa airport has damaged the runway, rendering it unusable, but there were no casualties from the attack.