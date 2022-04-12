Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian troops likely to go to UK for training

UK's Armed forces minister said Ukrainian troops will come to UK “in the next few days” for training in the use of armored vehicles. “There’s 120 armoured vehicles that are in the process of being made ready,” Mr Heappey said.

“And the Ukrainian troops that will operate them will arrive in the UK in the next few days to learn how to drive and command those vehicles" he added.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. Earlier on Monday evening, Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia dropped a drone carrying a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol. However, more than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol, the city’s mayor has said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are warning people not to go near what they say are landmines being dropped on Kharkiv.