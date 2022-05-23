Ukraine Russia Conflict: Up to 100 Ukrainians dying every day in east, claims Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that 50 to 100 Ukrainians are dying every day in the war. The eastern front faces the major causalities, Russia is focusing on the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Luhansk, one of the two regions that make up the Donbas.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said in a local television interview that Russia was using “scorched-earth” tactics in the region and that Sievierodonetsk had been attacked from “four separate directions” though Russian forces had not succeeded in breaking into the city.

Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched its invasion of Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine has said it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that would involve handing over territory to Russia, as Moscow intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region. Zelenskiy has extended Ukraine’s martial law for three months through to 23 August. Ukraine’s parliament also banned the symbols “Z” and “V”, used by Russia’s military to promote its war in Ukraine, but agreed to Zelenskiy’s call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes. Also, YouTube has taken down more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the war in Ukraine for violating content guidelines, including removal of videos that referred to the invasion as a “liberation mission”.

