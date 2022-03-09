Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Zelenskiy warns of mass 'humanitarian catastrophe' without no-fly zone

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that the international community would be responsible for a mass “humanitarian catastrophe” if it does not agree a no-fly zone, “Russia uses missiles, aircraft and helicopters against us, against civilians, against our cities, against our infrastructure. It is the humanitarian duty of the world to respond,” he said.

Meanwhile, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for 12 days now. Russia has so far attacked all the parts of Ukraine. Ukraine has also taken many majors to stop the war but Russia has no plans to do so. Ukraine President Zelensky's wife also expressed her emotions to the international media and also made a plea to report the “terrible truth” of Russian forces killing children in their attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which Zelensky tweeted “Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia."