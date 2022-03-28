Ukraine, Russia to hold new negotiations in Turkey
By IANS | Published: March 28, 2022 04:06 AM2022-03-28T04:06:03+5:302022-03-28T04:20:07+5:30
Kiev, March 28 The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place next week in ...
Kiev, March 28 The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place next week in Turkey, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said.
"Today, at the video talks, it was decided to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia wrote on Facebook on Sunday.
Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of negotiations in-person in Belarus since February 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in a format of video conference, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app