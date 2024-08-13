Ukraine says it downed 30 Russia-launched drones

Kyiv, Aug 13 Russia launched 38 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Tuesday and the air defence intercepted 30 of them, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

The projectiles were destroyed over eight regions in southern, northern, and central Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

The Russian forces also fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the Voronezh region, the air force said, without giving further details.

Infrastructure facilities, including a gas pipeline and a hospital, were damaged. One person was injured in the attack in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

A nationwide air alert was issued in Ukraine on Tuesday morning after a MIG-31 fighter, a carrier of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, took off from an airfield in Russia.

