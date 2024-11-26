Ukraine says Russia launches biggest drone attack since start of conflict

Kyiv, Nov 26 Russia launched 188 combat drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, marking the highest number of drones fired in an attack since the conflict began, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Tuesday.

In addition to drones, Russia fired four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the air force said in a statement.

The Ukrainian air defence shot down 76 drones across 17 regions, while contact was lost with 96 others. Five drones reportedly crossed Ukraine's border with Belarus, the statement said.

The air force said that critical infrastructure was struck, and private residences sustained damage in the attack.

In the western Ternopil region, the strike damaged a critical infrastructure facility, resulting in power outages in the city of Ternopil and nearby settlements, the regional military administration said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the northeastern Sumy region, a "significant number" of drones hit infrastructure facilities in the Shostka community, Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, which was under air raid alert for seven hours, debris from the intercepted drones damaged two apartment buildings and four private houses, said regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

There have been no reports of casualties from the attack so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor