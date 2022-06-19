Ukraine secures release of civilians captured by Russians in Kiev region

Kiev, June 19 Ukraine has secured the release of five civil, of which four were captured by Russian forces in the Kiev region.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chief Intelligence Directorate under the Defence Ministry, said: "Today, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted another five-for-five exchange. Five citizens of Ukraine returned home.

"All those released were civil who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces. Four of the civil were taken prisoner by the occupiers during the fighting in Kiev Oblast, three of them during the occupation of Hostomel."

The body of one deceased Ukrainian security personnel was also returned, Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the statement as saying.

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced that the Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Paievska, who was captured by the Russ in Mariupol in March, had been released from captivity.

Some of the bodies of security personnel of Mariupol from Azovstal have also been returned to Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor