Ukraine to hold talks with US next week as military aid resumes

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 13 : As US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's commitment to resuming weapons supply to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that high-level talks are scheduled for next week with the US.

In an address on Friday, Zelenskyy emphasised the restoration of military aid shipments and the upcoming military-level discussions with the US, noting that the Assistant to the US President and Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, will be here in Kyiv for the discussions.

"Right now, we are working with our partners on new, increased weapons production in Ukraine and equipping our army. We already have good agreements, and we expect to reach more; we will be working on them in the coming weeks," Zelenskyy stated.

"We have received political signals at the highest level, good signals, including from the United States and from our European friends... According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored. We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level; in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg," he added.

The Ukrainian President further called for the sanctions against Moscow to pressure the state to end the conflict, which is currently in its third year.

"We are also preparing new European defence packages. We expect strong steps soon, including sanctions against Russia for this war - pressure must take effect," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, reaffirmed Washington's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defence capabilities, stating that the US would be sending weapons to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia after reports that the Trump administration temporarily halted certain weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid a review of US military spending and foreign aid, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.

The resumption of the military by the US came days after Russia launched over 500 drones and 11 missiles at Kyiv on July 4, resulting in the death of one person, injuries to at least 23 others, and widespread damage to buildings across the capital, Al Jazeera reported, citing Ukrainian authorities.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump stated that the US would be providing weapons to NATO allies, who can then transfer them to Ukraine. This arrangement was also confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, noting that it was quicker to send supplies from Europe than to ship them directly from American factories, as reported by Al Jazeera.

