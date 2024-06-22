Ukraine to start membership talks with EU next week: PM

Kiev, June 22 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that his country will start membership talks with the EU next week.

"On June 25, we will hold the Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference, which will mark the formal start of negotiations on our accession," Shmyhal told a government meeting on Friday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

After the conference, Ukraine and the EU will launch detailed technical negotiations on dozens of different chapters of the future membership agreement, he said.

Earlier on Friday, the EU adopted the negotiating frameworks for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, thus greenlighting the membership talks.

Ukraine was accepted as a candidate for EU membership in June 2022.

In December 2023, the EU leaders agreed to open accession talks with Kiev.

