Ukraine, US to hold consultations on peace plan in Switzerland

Kyiv, Nov 23 Delegations from Ukraine and the United States will hold consultations in Switzerland in the coming days on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement with Russia, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said.

"This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that Ukraine is approaching the peace process "with a clear understanding of its interests," Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree establishing a delegation for talks with the United States, Ukraine's other partners and Russia, on a peace deal to bring an end to the Ukraine crisis. The delegation will be led by Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Earlier on Friday, Zelensky said that his country is facing "one of the most difficult moments" in its history as it considers the US-proposed 28-point peace plan.

"We are now in one of the most difficult moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is at its heaviest. Ukraine could now face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter," Zelensky said in his address to the nation.

The next week will be very challenging and full of events, Zelensky said, noting that he plans to propose alternatives to amend the US plan and that Ukraine's interests must be taken into account in the document, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky stressed that he will present arguments, persuade, and offer alternatives but will not give the enemy any reason to claim that Ukraine does not want peace.

On Thursday, Zelensky announced that the US side presented him with a plan aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor