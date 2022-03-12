Ukraine's banking system still functional despite military operations

Ukraine's banking system remains operational despite challenging conditions in Ukraine.

The national bank of Ukraine has also reported that all the systems are operating despite the war situation in Ukraine.

NBU further informed that all the obligations were met as the Ukrainian government made all the preparation ahead of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine is still struggling with other things as Warsaw and Krakow have said that they could no longer accept the refugees from Ukraine. Over the course of two weeks, about 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Krakow and 200,000 in Warsaw.

Adding to Ukraine's problem, the Southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was under fire after heavy shelling by Russian forces erupted, according to American broadcaster CNN. After that, another news came from the Eastern area of Ukraine where Russia has 70 per cent control of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor