Ukraine's foreign minister arrives in India on March 28 to discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, March 27 In a first high-level visit by a Ukrainian leader since the start of war with Russia in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will arrive in India on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Kuleba will be arriving in New Delhi on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and will have a "number of engagements".

He would call upon Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Adviser to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

In his maiden visit to the South Asian nation, the Minister is also expected to interact with the business community.

Kuleba announced his visit to India as he extended Holi wishes to the people of India on Monday.

"Standing here in Kiev, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's monument, I am also pleased to announce that this week I will pay my first-ever visit to India," Kuleba said in a post on X.

Kuleba's visit comes just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Presidents of the warring Ukraine and Russia over the telephone this month.

In his talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Kiev and Moscow.

The Prime Minister added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution as Zelensky appreciated the country's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's stable position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

